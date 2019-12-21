NICHOLSON, SHANE MATTHEW — 31, passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. Burial will be at Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
PARDUE, SANDRA K. “SANDY” — 67, Fort Wayne, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
