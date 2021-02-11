COX, CONNIE L. (STOOPS) — passed away on Feb. 9, 2021. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria. Visitation after 12 noon at the church. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
DAVIS ANGEL, D. — A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service-Anderson.
