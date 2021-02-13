COKER, JAMES RAGAN — Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
ROBERTS, LAWRENCE KEITH — Died Feb. 11, 2021. Services will be private. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Read obituary or post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
