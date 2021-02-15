COKER, JAMES RAGAN — Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. ROBERTS, LAWRENCE KEITH — Services will be private. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
