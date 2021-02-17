COKER, JAMES RAGAN — Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Funeral Services: Feb. 17
