HUFFMAN, JEFFREY “JEFF” A. — 62, of Pendleton, died Feb. 22, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Friday. Full obituary information available online at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
JONES, LINDA KAY — Service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with visitation from noon until 2 p.m.
RIDDLE, CHARLES TYLER — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Read obituary in Wednesday’s paper or at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
TALLEY, JERRY LEE — Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Daleville Chapel. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, and from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
