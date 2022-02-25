HEAGY, THOMAS C. — 76, Middletown, died Feb. 21, 2022. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery with Ned Clark officiating. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HUFFMAN, JEFFREY “JEFF” A. — Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Friday.
JONES, LINDA KAY — Service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, with visitation from noon until 2 p.m.
RIDDLE, CHARLES TYLER — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
TALLEY, JERRY LEE — Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Daleville Chapel. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, and from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.