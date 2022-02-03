ASHBY, MARVIN E. — 82, Alexandria, died Jan. 31, 2022. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Community Church, Alexandria. Visitation there from 1 p.m. until the service. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
CLARK, MOLLIE JANICE “MISS JAN” — Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
DAVIS, WILLIAM — Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, followed by the service at 11:30 a.m. at Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
DICKEY, JERRY — A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home. Calling will be one hour prior.
FAULSTICH, CHRISTOPHER A. — Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Funeral service there at 11 a.m. Feb. 5, 2022. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery. www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
