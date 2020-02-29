CRIST, DAVID A. — Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.

LITTRELL, INA MORELAND — A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at North Christian Church, 32 N. State St., Markleville. A reception will follow.

MCGEE, BLANCHE ELLEN — Blanche Ellen McGee, 85, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Pendleton, died Feb. 26, 2020. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Grove Lawn Cemetery, Pendleton. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. View complete obituary information at www.wilsonstpierre.com.

