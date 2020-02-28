CRIST, DAVID A. — Visitation Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church, Alexandria, 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
FULLER, WILLIAM T. “BILL” — Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. A Celebration of Bill’s life will begin at 11 a.m.
VAN HORN, PAUL E. JR. — Service 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. The family will receive friends after 2 p.m. on Friday.
