LEACH, LOUISE — 98, of Commiskey, Indiana, died Jan. 2, 2021. A graveside service is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021, at Dupont Cemetery. All attending are required to wear a mask. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral Services: Jan. 11
