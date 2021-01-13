BALDWIN, FREDDIE — 63, Anderson, died Jan. 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis. Service begins at 2 p.m. Live streaming will be available at: Facebook.com/spxparishindy.
COPPOCK, DENNIS ALLAN — 71, died Jan. 9, 2021. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday Contributions to Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Full obit: www.rozelle-johnson.com.
LEACH, LOUISE — Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dupont Cemetery. All attending are required to wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.