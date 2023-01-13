COLE, JAMES E. — Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at East Main Street Christian Church, Elwood.
DRIGGERS, DAVID ALLEN — Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
HUFFMAN, RONALD R. — Visitation from 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood.
PICHLER, FRANCIS JOSEPH — A Mass will be at noon Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church, Fishers.
SCHULTE, JOHN JOSEPH “JOE” — Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
SHOEMAKER, ROBERT W. — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.