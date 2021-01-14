BALDWIN, FREDDIE — Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis. Service begins at 2 p.m. Live streaming will be available at facebook.com/spxparishindy.
COPPOCK, DENNIS ALLAN — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
LEACH, LOUISE — Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dupont Cemetery.
MAISH, NAOMI “RUTH” — 83, longtime resident of Elwood, died Jan. 9, in Alexandria. An online Zoom memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Connection details will be sent to the family and members of the Kingdom Hall. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
REYNOLDS, NANCY MAE — Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at East Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor Don Billey officiating. Memorials to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the services.
