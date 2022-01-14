GEER, CHERYL MAE — 77, died at home Jan. 11, 2022. Service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Chaplin Danny Lane officiating. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HOBBS, HERBERT L. — Herb died on Jan. 13, 2022, after a brief illness. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria, with services at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.