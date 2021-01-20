BANNON, KYLE LEVI — 28, Chesterfield, died at his residence Jan. 16, 2021. Visitation Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. View full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HOSIER, LUCILLE — Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. A full obituary may be seen at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
