BANNON, KYLE LEVI — Visitation Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson.
HOSIER, LUCILLE — Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.
KAREL, ROBERT D. “JOHN” — Due to COVID-19 precautions, John’s family has canceled all public events connected with his services. All services will be private for the family only at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. More information www.owensmemorialservices.com
