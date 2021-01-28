ANDERSON, ROBERT EUGENE — Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson, from noon to 2 p.m.
GILL, STEVE RAY “GILLY” — 66, of Anderson, died Jan. 26, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior to the service with burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Read full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
STINSON, K. DYLAN — 22, Alexandria, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident. Services: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Ingalls Church of God, Ingalls. Visitation at the church after 4 p.m. Friday. Obituary: owensmemorialservices.com.
