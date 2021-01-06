BELL, PATRICIA ANN — Visitation on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. Ind. 3, Muncie. Burial to follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
CLINE, GEORGE W. — 81, of Anderson, died Jan. 4, 2021, at the St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel. Private services will be held. Contributions to Madison Park Church of God or First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida. Read full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
PHIPPS, ROBERT W. SR. — 70, Anderson, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Community Hospital. Calling is Thursday, Jan. 7, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service from noon to 2 p.m. with entombment at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Read full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.