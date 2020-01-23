CAREY, ELIZABETH A. “PEG” (GRIMES) — 86, Pendleton, died Jan. 21, 2020. Services: 2:30 p.m., Sunday at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, Pendleton with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Complete obituary information available at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
POE, II, RICHARD H. “RICHIE” — 73, Tipton, died Jan. 20, 2020, at I.U.-Tipton Hospital. His mother is Rosa Roby of Elwood. Life celebration visitation Friday, Jan. 24; 2-6 p.m. at Copher-Fesler-May F.H. in Elwood. Online obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
