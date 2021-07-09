McMAHAN, DAVID RAY — Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St., Lapel. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Funeral Services: July 10
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- 19-year-old dies in Madison County Jail
- UPDATE 2: City worker who died at Southside pool was generous, friend says
- City won't sponsor Soulfest event
- Elwood athlete in need
- Late-pandemic Fourth of July events carry special meaning this year
- Three people taken to hospital after rollover accident
- Summer rise in motorcycle crashes hits home with daughter
- New Anderson official deleted past anti-Muslim posts
- Anderson's Earley joins Texas A&M as one of nation's hottest young coaches
- Attorney files insanity defense for man accused of killing woman who smiled at him
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.