GEESKIE, CARRIE ANN — 46, of Anderson, died July 8, 2021. Visitation and funeral service from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, with burial in Bronnenberg Cemetery. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
THARP, CARL NELSON, and THARP, NEDRA JEAN — passed away two days apart in December 2020. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Brookside Cemetery, Lapel. Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, Lapel, has been entrusted with the services.
