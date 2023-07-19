CARMICHAEL, GLENDA L. — Alexandria, died July 16, 2023. Services at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Owens Funeral Home. Visitation after 12 noon in the funeral home prior to the service.
HANKLEY, MAX E. — age 90, of Elwood, died July 13, 2023, in Middletown. He was an engineer at Delco Remy. Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, and calling two hours prior.
HEIDEN, CHARLOTTE A. — 87, of Anderson, died July 14, 2023. Visitation Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Saturday July 22, 2023, at the funeral home.