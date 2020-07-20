LEISURE, APRIL (FISH) — A funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St., Lapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. View full obituary: www.hersbergerbozell.com
McNEALY, NELSON E. — 85, Anderson, died July 15, 2020. Service 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Friends may call at the funeral home after 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.