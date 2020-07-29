OREBAUGH, CATHY JO — Funeral service 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Central Christian Church, Anderson.
Funeral Services: July 29
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Three adults charged with neglect of three children
- Anderson man sentenced to maximum 90 years for murder
- Sheriff: Mask mandate won't be enforced until clarified
- Alexandria dad sentenced to 6 years for breaking infant daughter's leg
- Anderson man charged with battery on a child
- Coroner seeks family of Anderson man
- Elwood schools confirm staff member tests positive for coronavirus; classes begin Thursday
- Bystanders thwart alleged attack on local woman
- Free Food Box helps those in need in Anderson's westside
- Alexandria students head back to unified K-12 campus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.