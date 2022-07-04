BROCK, REX D. — 90, of Anderson, passed away July 1, 2022. Calling will be from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in Wednesday’s edition.
CARSON, CYNTHIA L. Cynthia — Carson, 64, passed away on June 27, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be 2-4 p.m. July 9, 2022, at Cynthia’s home, 3429 E. County Road 150 South, Anderson, IN, 46017. Full obituary at www.legacycremationfuneral.com.
CROSS, BARBARA J. — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Condo & St. Pierre Funeral Chapel, Wilkinson.