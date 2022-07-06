BROWN, JO ELLA — 61, died July 2, 2022. Calling from noon until the 2 p.m. service Monday, July 11, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Rev. Aaron Hogue officiating. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Contributions to American Lung Association. Full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
CARSON, CYNTHIA L. Cynthia — A Celebration of Life will be 2 to 4 p.m. July 9, 2022, at Cynthia’s home, 3429 E. 150S, Anderson.
KISSANE, GEORGE IRVIN — 72, died July 1, 2022 in Canada while fishing. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service West Chapel. 2 hours visitation prior to the service, military rites by Daleville American Legion.
MOSBAUGH, WAYNE C. — age 78, of Elwood, died June 27, 2022. He was a funeral director at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home for 55 years. Memorial visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May. Online: copherfeslermay.com.
TANNER, DARRELL E. — 72, Amboy, died Friday, July 1, 2022. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver. Graveside 2 p.m. Friday, Streaming: www.mcclainfh.com/livestream McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana; condolencs www.mcclainfh.com.
TRIPLETT, CARL MORRIS — 88, Anderson, died June 30, 2022. Service noon on Thursday, July 7, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson, with Rev. Phil Rogers officiating. Burial in Pleasant Walk Cemetery with rites by Daleville American Legion. Visitation two hours before service.