Funeral services: July 19

GRUBBS, ROY DALE [mdash] Military services for Capt. R. Dale Grubbs, CHC, USN will be Tuesday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial reception at Park Place Church of God, Anderson.
