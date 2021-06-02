ERIC NEIL HALGARTH — 60, died May 29, 2021 at Community Hospital. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial at Bronnenberg Cemetery in Chesterfield. Donations to Animal Protection League or Indiana Donor Network. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HOLLIMAN, MELANIE LYNN — A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Alethia Church, 2505 Faith Drive in Anderson, on June 6, 2021, at 6 p.m. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Rev. Gary McCaslin will officiate.
LASTER, EDNA E. — Graveside service for Edna Laster, 93, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
PHELPS, DWIGHT L. — The family of Dwight L. Phelps, age 56, will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St., Summitville. A full obituary can be viewed at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
