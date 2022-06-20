BURLISON, SAMUEL — 61, of Anderson, passed away on June 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.
FERGUSON, YOLANDA SUE — Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Burial in Bronnenberg Cemetery. Visit www.rozelle-johnson.com to read full obituary and post condolences.
MAVES, MARK ALAN — Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.