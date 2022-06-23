FORSBERG, VERN L. — Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. The Rev. Dr. Stephen Birch will officiate. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery.
KOLENDA, GAYLA LOUISE — Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, in New Life Church of the Nazarene.
SNIDER, LINDA — formerly of Pendleton, passed away June 17. Survived by husband, John; sons, Darrick and Eric; brother, Gary; many grandchildren. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.