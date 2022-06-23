MELLING, E. Irene — Etta "Irene" Melling, age 92, of Frankton, died June 19, 2022. She was the wife of barber Jack L. Melling. Visitation from 10 a.m. until a memorial at noon Friday, June 24, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Online: copherfeslermay.com.

Tags

Trending Video