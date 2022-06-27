HAWKINS, ERIN COLLEEN — Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. Monday at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory.
HOPPES, SHARON JUNE — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services at noon Monday at Anderson Church of Christ.
JOHNSON, BETTY FAYE GORDON — Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services.
PETTIT, JERRY — Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home.
WORLD, EFFIE N. — Service will be held at noon Monday at Glazebrooks Funeral Services.