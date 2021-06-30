BOWMER, KENNETH DALE — 64, Anderson died June 28, 2021. Funeral 1 p.m. Friday July 2, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Read obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com. Donations to family for funeral expenses.
CAIN, BETH A. — 64, of Anderson, passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 18, 2021. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, in the English garden chapel at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. A graveside service will immediately follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.