NEAL, LETHA DELVINE — 105, Anderson died June 4, 2022. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Entombment in East Maplewood Cemetery. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
REISMILLER, WILLIAM CLYDE — 82, died June 1, 2022. Graveside service at noon Friday, June 10, 2022, at Park Cemetery in Fairmount. Contributions to American Legion in Daleville or Animal Protection League, Anderson. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.