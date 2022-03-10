ABERNATHY, STEVE — Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services.
BOTTOMLEY, RICHARD ADAM — A funeral Mass will be at noon Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anderson. Visitation from 10 a.m. until Mass.
DODSON, TERESA ANN — A combined funeral service for Teresa and her sister, Mary Catherine, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St., Lapel.
