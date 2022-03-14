PURDY, REBECCA “Becky” LEE — 74, of Pendleton, died March 11, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where condolences may be left,
WHICKER-CARPENTER, CARISSA ANN — Service will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with visitation two hours prior to the service.
