MURDOCK, LINDA L. — Graveside funeral at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Elwood City Cemetery.
SCHMITT, CAROLYN A. — Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood.
WILSON, JOYCE ANN — 81, Anderson died March 12, 2021. Private service at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Soden officiating. Memorial contributions to Journey Church of Christ or Anderson Christian School. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
