CLARK, DWIGHT H. — age 70, of Elwood, died March 13, 2021. He was the son of Judge Calvin Clark and member of East Main Street Christian Church. Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May FH. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
RILEY, BARBARA LOU — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
