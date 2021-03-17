CLARK, DWIGHT H. — age 70, of Elwood, died March 13, 2021. He was the son of Judge Calvin Clark and member of East Main Street Christian Church. Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May FH. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
HODSON, PATSY ANN — 79, of Anderson, died March 13, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday 1 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. Donations to Special Olympics of Decatur County. Full obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
RILEY, BARBARA LOU — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
SIDWELL, ROBIN GAYLE — 64, of Anderson, died March 15, 2021 at her home. Funeral will be 1 p.m. on Friday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation two hours prior to the service. Contributions to Community Hospital Cancer Center. Full obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
