EARLEY, HILARY R. (PIERCE) — 51, passed away Feb. 26, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson. Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. Visitation from 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
HUGHES, MAURINE — Went to heaven at the home of her daughter, Barbara (Harold) Vibbert. The funeral will be in Columbia, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 2, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, 210 Greensburg St., Columbia, Kentucky.
SCHMITT, FRED A. — 81, of Elwood, died Feb. 22, 2022, in Carmel. He was a Prudential insurance agent in Madison County for 17 years. Funeral was Monday, Feb. 28, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
