HARDWICK, JOELLE M. — 57, passed away on March 21, 2021. Visitation will be held on March 26, 2021, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory followed by the service at 2:30 p.m. www.loosecares.com
JEFFERSON, CINDY LEE — 62, Anderson, died March 16, 2021. Memorial service: March 29, 2021, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God from 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions to Glad Tidings Assembly of God. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
RYAN, DANNY DALE — 78, Anderson, died March 21, 2021. Services 1 p.m. March 26, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
WILLIAMS, DERRICK — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Birth Worship Center, 403 W. 22nd St., Anderson, officiated by the Rev. Earlie Dixon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.