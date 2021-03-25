HARDWICK, JOELLE M. — Visitation will be held on March 26, 2021, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson, followed by the service at 2:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON, CINDY LEE — Memorial service: March 29, 2021, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Anderson, from 5 to 7 p.m.

WILLIAMS, DERRICK — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Birth Worship Center, 403 W. 22nd St., Anderson.

