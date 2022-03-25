FREEMAN, FRED JR. — Celebration on Life on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St., Anderson. Worship service at 10:15 a.m. with reception to follow.
SUMMERS KREPS, BARBARA E. — 80, passed away March 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Full obituary: www.owensmemorialservices.com.
WILHELM, LESLIE — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.