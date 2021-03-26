HARDWICK, JOELLE M. — Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory followed by the service at 2:30 p.m. www.loosecares.com.
HORN, DONALD L. — Alexandria, died March 23, 2021. Services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after 3 p.m. prior to the service. Full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
JEFFERSON, CINDY LEE — Memorial service: Monday, March 29, 2021, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Anderson, from 5 to 7 p.m.
RYAN, DANNY DALE — Service 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WILLIAMS, DERRICK — A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Birth Worship Center, 403 W. 22nd St., Anderson.
