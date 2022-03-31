MELLING, ANDREW J. — Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood.
SANBORN, PAMELA JUNE — 60, Anderson, died March 28, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service at 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Contributions to Alzheimer’s Association. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
WOLSKI, JUDITH L. — Greenwood, passed March 27, 2022. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Condo & St. Pierre Funeral Home in Wilkinson. Full obituary at the funeral home website.