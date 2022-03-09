ABERNATHY, STEVE — 79, died March 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. March 12, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services. Full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
BOTTOMLEY, RICHARD ADAM — A funeral Mass will be noon Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anderson. Visitation from 10 a.m. until Mass.
DODSON, TERESA ANN — A combined funeral service for Teresa and her sister, Mary Catherine, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St., Lapel. The Rev. Loyce Webb will officiate.
JACKSON, DANIEL A. — Viewing from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Life Church, 800 S. 22nd St., Elwood. Service 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
