BRUMMET, VERNON — A Celebration of Vern’s life will be held at Alexandria First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., service at 3 p.m.
HICKNER, BARBARA - Barbara Hickner, 88, passed away, March 13, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Anderson. Burial at East Maplewood Cemetery.
MOORE, GARRY — Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior.
WILSON, GAIL (ESCHE) — Service 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, Pendleton.
