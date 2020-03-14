HILL, ALICE I. — The family will receive friends at her residence, 5933 N. Olivia Drive, Alexandria, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.
MILLER, ROBERT WARREN — Funeral service Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Anderson.
WILSON, GAIL (ESCHE) — 67, of Pendleton, died March 11, 2020. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, Pendleton. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m., Monday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Full obituary information online at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
