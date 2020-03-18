BRUMMET, VERNON — A Celebration of Vern’s life will be held at Alexandria First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., service at 3 p.m.
MOORE, GARRY — Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior.
HARRIS, ROBERT R. — 86, Leesburg, Florida, died March 13, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Anderson Memorial Park. Donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Post condolences and see full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.